United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.35

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.35 and traded as low as $122.59. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $125.50, with a volume of 2,069 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $710.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $159,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.