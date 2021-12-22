United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUGRY. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of UUGRY opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

