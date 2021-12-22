Unitrade One Day Trading Volume Tops $165,121.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $165,121.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00209540 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

