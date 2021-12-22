UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

UrtheCast Corp. (TSE:UR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. UrtheCast shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.50.

UrtheCast Company Profile (TSE:UR)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation optical sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for UrtheCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UrtheCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.