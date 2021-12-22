USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.86. USA Truck shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 37,620 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.07.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

