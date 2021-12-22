USDK (USDK) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One USDK coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and $125.70 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.52 or 0.08155200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,616.06 or 1.00055932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00073772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

