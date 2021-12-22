UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up to $8.22

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.44. UserTesting shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on USER. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.