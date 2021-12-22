Vai Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $59.48 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 66,121,410 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

