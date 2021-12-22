Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

