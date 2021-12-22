Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $314.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.67 and a 200-day moving average of $301.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

