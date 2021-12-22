Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,884.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,908.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,779.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $486,656,160 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.