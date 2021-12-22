Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,545 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

