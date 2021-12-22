Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 446,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77.

