Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,022 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Old National Bancorp worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 700.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $144,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

