Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. UBS Group downgraded Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ VALN traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,019. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

