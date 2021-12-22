Valobit (VBIT) Price Tops $0.0496

Valobit (CURRENCY:VBIT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valobit has a market cap of $59.56 million and approximately $305,780.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.83 or 0.08121141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.56 or 1.00046826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Valobit

Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io . Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here

