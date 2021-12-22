VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading 4.4% Higher

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $66.66. 61,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 105,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30.

