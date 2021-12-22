Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $82,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.43. 23,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

