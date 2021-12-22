Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.