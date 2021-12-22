Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

