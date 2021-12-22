Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.