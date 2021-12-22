Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,513,000. Finally, Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 262,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.