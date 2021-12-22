Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $95,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 136,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,236. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

