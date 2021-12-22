Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 136,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,236. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

