Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 493.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

