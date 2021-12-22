Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. 263,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607,710. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

