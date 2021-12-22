Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84.

