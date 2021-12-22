Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $52,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

