Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,055,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after buying an additional 44,697 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $255.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

