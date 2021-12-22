Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

