Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

VO stock opened at $249.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

