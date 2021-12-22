Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its 200-day moving average is $286.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.