Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.23. 4,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,666. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.83 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average of $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

