Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 272.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.67 and a 200 day moving average of $409.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

