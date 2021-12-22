Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $425.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $335.37 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

