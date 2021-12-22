Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,909,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.72. The stock had a trading volume of 195,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.