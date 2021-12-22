Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.13. 34,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,932. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

