Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $451,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 52,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,268. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.