Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6,421.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.