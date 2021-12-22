Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $330,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $236.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,956. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.