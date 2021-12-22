Vanilla Network Price Hits $5.46 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00011255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $1,659.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.72 or 0.08128236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,427.19 or 0.99912487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00073405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,372 coins and its circulating supply is 652,758 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

