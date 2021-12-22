Vega Protocol Price Hits $8.97 on Top Exchanges (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.97 or 0.00018641 BTC on popular exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $73.44 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00207497 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 8,182,910 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

