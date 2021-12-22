Veil Trading Down 8.9% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Veil has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $328.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

