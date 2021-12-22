Velo (VELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Velo has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Velo has a total market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

