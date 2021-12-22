Venus Market Capitalization Tops $180.84 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $180.84 million and $9.60 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $15.50 or 0.00031744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,378.86 or 0.99108303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $743.23 or 0.01522578 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,670,394 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

