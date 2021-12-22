Venus Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $180.87 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $15.50 or 0.00031957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.34 or 0.99180970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $704.53 or 0.01452832 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,670,999 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.