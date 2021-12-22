Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.