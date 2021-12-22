Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Sells $31,058.14 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VSTM remained flat at $$2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,079,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,370. The company has a market capitalization of $415.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

