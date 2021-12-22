Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Jonathan Mark Hopper Sells 1,000 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Mark Hopper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vericel alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 259,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,833. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,047.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCEL. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.