Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.28. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.